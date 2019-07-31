Tony Romo likes what he sees in the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys took their first day off this training camp today in Oxnard, California.

The Cowboys are watching Travis Frederick slowly get back into playing shape after the center missed the entire 2018 season with an autoimmune disease.

He put on the pads for the first time on Tuesday.

For the fans it was a huge step, for Frederick is was just one step.

“I think it’s just one of the steps,” Frederick said. “There have been days that were emotional and feel like a huge step.”

“He’s just one of those guys that loves ball, loves to work at it, and is just so respected by his teammates. It’s fun for all of us to see him out there,” Jason Garrett said.

“It’s another day. There are going to be a lot of steps on the way back,” Frederick added. “There’s been a lot of steps on the way to where we are now. It’s just another one.”

Today was a day off for the Cowboys. They get back to work tomorrow.

Speaking of the Cowboys, when Tony Romo was their quarterback, they were never able to win big.

Now he’s in the booth talking about the Cowboys, even though he’s supposed to be unbiased, he says he can’t help but root for his old team.

“I think right now it’s just one of those times where this team has an opportunity to do something special. Dak’s a great leader, he does a great job with their team,” Romo said. “I think for me just watching them, you still know so many people in the building. You know I have such close relationships with a lot of them that you know you root for them.”

“You want them to succeed and have success. I’m excited about the Cowboys and their season they have a great football team, as complete a team as they’ve had maybe you know since I’ve been in the NFL.”

“Just from an offense, defense, special teams coaches perspective. I mean they really do have one of their best teams they’ve ever had. So I’m hoping they have a great season this year,” Prescott said.

The Cowboys get the preseason started on August 10th. They are headed to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Don’t look for many starters to be on the field for very long, if at all in that one.