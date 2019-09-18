Too many mistakes hurt Wildcats in Week 3

The ACU Wildcats came painfully close to coming back from Conway, Arkansas with a victory over nationally ranked Central Arkansas.

They missed a field goal late in the game and lost by one point.

Close only counts in hand grenades and horseshoes, so it goes in the loss column.

However, there is a ton of good to build on in the game. Luke Anthony threw for 300 yards, again. They rushed for over 100 yards, again. The defense forced three turnovers.

In the end, the Wildcats made too many mistakes.

Tracey James, “When you have a close game, it’s about who makes the less mistakes. We made more, and we loss. Next up is to make less than the next opponent that we have.”

Cole Burgess said, “I don’t think we’re trying to mirror Central Ark. at all or be like them. We’ve got a different culture here. We’ve got a different mentality. The way we think. You could tell for four quarters we out-enthused them. It’s not trying to mirror them. It’s trying to pave our own way.”

ACU tries to get back on track on Saturday.

They host McNeese at 6 p.m. at Anthony Field.