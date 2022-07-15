Week 9 gives us what should be the district championship game for District 6-2A Division II. The Albany Lions and the Roscoe Plowboys collide in a Top 25 match up. The Lions enter the new season as the number one ranked team in the state in Class 2A Division II, and they are the favorite to win the district. Head coach Denney Faith’s team is easily the most successful group in the last fourteen years. The Lions own thirteen district championships since 2008. The Plowboys seem to have things turned around, after winning just five games in three years. They won district in 2021, and would love to knock off Albany on October 21.

Coleman is the site of a Top 15 matchup in Week 1 of the upcoming season. The 9th ranked Bluecats host number 13 Mason. The Bluecats rolled to an unbeaten 2021 and to the third round of the playoffs. They are one of the most experienced teams in the Big Country this season, and Texas Football ranks them as one of the best area teams. Mason comes north from the Hill Country, and they bring a great history with them. The Punchers are riding a streak of eleven straight district championships. This season opening showdown could end up being replayed in the final week of the season at AT&T Stadium.

The District 5-3A Division II championship could be settled in the first week of district play. The Eastland Mavericks head to Jacksboro. Eastland is picked to win the district crown after advancing to the second round of playoffs last season. More than half of the starters are back from that team, and head coach James Morton is hoping they can lead the Mavericks to their third straight district title.