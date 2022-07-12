For the ninth season in a row, the Crosstown Showdown between the Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars is a non-district game. That said, it’s still one of the most anticipated games of the season for the Cougar and Eagle faithful and players. The game still doesn’t have playoff implications, but it’s still a fierce rivalry. The winner gets season long bragging rights, and both fan bases enjoy reminding the other which team won the game.This year’s get together at Shotwell Stadium is the 62nd game in the rivalry. Cooper leads the series with 36 wins. Abilene High has 24 wins, and they fought to one tie. The last ten years are dead even. Each school earned five wins. The Cougars and the Eagles are both expected to go to the playoffs, Abilene High in Class 5A Division I and Cooper in Class 5A Division II. The Crosstown Showdown is scheduled for Week 2.

The Sweetwater Mustangs and the Snyder Tigers continue their series this year. It’s a series that back in 1925. The folks in red and white don’t like the folks in black and gold and vice versa. The Mustangs and the Tigers celebrate the 70th meeting in the rivalry this season. Sweetwater is leading things with 40 wins and six in the last ten. Snyder won 28. The Tigers and the Mustangs’ district looks a little different this year, and the 2022 showdown is going to have playoff implications. The Week 11 showdown is expected to be for the fourth and final playoff spot from District 3-4A Division II according to Texas Football magazine.

The Brownwood Lions are entering new territory this season. They are joining a district that stretches from Brownwood up to Lubbock with stops in Andrews, San Angelo and Big Spring. Their game with Andrews is expected to be the game for the District 2-4A Division I championship. The Lions are riding a streak of thirteen straight playoff appearances, but their last district title came in 2010 when they advanced to the state semifinals. Andrews, on the other hand, is looking for it’s seventh district title in the last nine years. The Mustangs and the Lions meet in Week 10 at Gordon Wood Stadium.