The Early Longhorns are one of the teams that is expected to make a jump to the top of their district in the 2022 season. For that to happen, the Longhorns have to get past regional power Wall. The Longhorns are loaded with talent returning from last year’s playoff team, and that returning talent includes quarterback Jaxyn Price. Times have been tough in Early in the last few years. They are trying to win a district championship for the first time since 2007. The seniors on this team were two or three years old back then. Wall is more than used to winning. They have twelve district championships since Early won their last district title. Who takes the District 2-3A Division II crown in 2022. Texas Football Magazine says we will find out in Week 10 in Early when the Longhorns and the Hawks collide.

The next week gives us the biggest match up in Class 2A in the Big Country. The 5th ranked Hawley Bearcats and the 10th ranked Cisco Loboes collide for the District 4-2A Division I crown. Both teams are well supplied with returning starters, and it’s easy to see either team advancing to the state championship game this season. Cisco is riding a streak of 11 straight playoff appearances with ten district titles in that time. Hawley is working a streak of nine straight playoff appearances with four straight district champions. The Bearcats and the Loboes faced off last year in the state quarterfinals. Hawley took that one with a great performance by the defense in the second half. That victory propelled them to state championship game a couple of weeks later. The UIL did us a favor by putting the Loboes and the Bearcats in the same district, and their showdown on November 4 can’t get here soon enough.