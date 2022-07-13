The first game we feature tonight comes in Week 1 of the 2022 season. The Jim Ned Indians visit the Hawley Bearcats. This game features the last two Big Country teams to advance to the state championship game in 11-man football. The Indians went to state and won the Class 3A Division I title at the end of the 2020 season. The Bearcats advanced to the Class 2A Division I state championship game and lost to Shiner at the end of the 2021 season. Both programs are riding high as we head into 2022, and the last two seasons Hawley and Jim Ned are a combined 51-6. They’ve combined for almost 21-hundred points. That is by far the best in the area. Hawley comes into the game with a ton of returning talent from the state finalist team with fifteen starters coming back. Jim Ned returns fourteen lettermen for the new season, but the bulk of the state championship team is gone. It’s a great season opener, and the BCH Sports Team can’t wait for August 26 to get here.

Now we go from the first week of the season to the final week of the season. The Wylie Bulldogs and the Cooper Cougars get together for the fourth edition of the Southtown Showdown. This year is different though. The first three were non-district games. This year, the Bulldogs and the Cougars are in the same district, so there is something riding on the game. Cooper dominated the first three games between these two, but Wylie stepped up big in 2021, and if not for a couple of special teams mistakes, the Bulldogs might have picked up the victory. This year Cooper enters the season picked to be the runner-up in District 2-5A Division II. Wylie is expected to finish right behind the Cougars in third. This is new territory for both fan bases, but most people are excited to see what happens when the Southtown Showdown means something. We get our answer this year on November 4 at Sandifer Stadium.