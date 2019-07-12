Top Games: Hawley vs. Stamford, Snyder vs. Greenwood

It’s time for a look at the final pair of Top Games in the upcoming 2019 high school football season. David focuses on the games between the Snyder Tigers and Greenwood Rangers in District 1-4A Division I and the top 20 match up between Hawley and Stamford in District 3-2A Division I.

We start with the game that is supposed to be for District 3-2A Division I supremacy in Week 9. Hawley travels to Stamford. In 2018, the Hawley Bearcats handed the Bulldogs their only loss in district play in a scoringfest in Hawley and laid claim to the district title a week later.

This year the game is a match up between two teams ranked in the Texas Football Top 20 to start the season.

The Bearcats are ranked eleventh in the preseason. Stamford starts the year at 19. The Bearcats plan to ride the legs of Colton Marshall in 2019. He ran for almost 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns and he’s a BCH Sports Player to Watch.

Stamford head coach Ronnie Casey is going to retool their high school offense from 2018. Last year’s game was really entertaining, and we expect the same this year.

Texas Football believes the District 1-4A Division II district championship is going be settled a couple of weeks before the Stamford/Hawley game.

Greenwood and Snyder meet in Scurry County. The Rangers had their way with the Tigers in 2018 and went on to a perfect record in district play.

The loss was the only loss in district for Snyder, who posted a winning record for the first time since 2011.

Rookie head coach Wes Wood is the man in charge in Snyder now. Wood may be new to being a head coach, but he watched his dad turn Muleshoe into a regional power, and the folks in Snyder are hoping he can do the same with the Tigers’ program.

Greenwood is 4-1 in the last five meetings with Snyder, but the Tigers plan to turn that around this year. We will see how takes the day on October 18 at Tiger Stadium.

We really can’t wait for the 2019 high school football season, so much so that we started counting down the days. We’re 49 days away today, exactly 7 weeks and about an hour from the first game of the year.