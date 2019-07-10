Top Games of 2019: Brownwood vs. Wylie, Eastland vs. Childress

The Brownwood Lions and the Wylie Bulldogs renew their rivalry again in a non-district games, and the Eastland Mavericks and Childress meet in Class 3A. Here are two more top games of 2019.

The Brownwood Lions and the Wylie Bulldogs meet for the fourteenth year in a row in Week 5 of the 2019 season, and for the first time since 2010, the Lions are coming off a win in the series.

Sammy Burnet’s team snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Bulldogs with a 53-21 victory at Gordon Wood Stadium.

The series comes back to Bulldog Stadium this year, and both teams have plenty of questions.

Wylie only has four starters coming back from the programs first winless season. Head coach Hugh Sandifer is working hard to get things turned around for their 2nd season in Class 5A.

The Lions advanced to the playoffs out of the best district in the state in 2018.

The ten starters that are coming back want to improve on that fourth place finish and challenge for the title.

Wylie leads the overall series with fifteen wins in nineteen meetings.

Now to Class 3A, where a pair of state-ranked schools face off in Week 4 of the 2019 high school football season. The Eastland Mavericks and Childress Bobcats get together up near the Red River.

Eastland is ranked 22nd in Division One, and Childress is ranked 11th in Division Two in Texas Football Magazine.

Childress won last year’s game 35-7, but you can expect a much better contest this time around.

The Mavericks are loaded with experience, and 4-Star quarterback and Texas Football Class 3A Preseason Player of the Year Behren Morton is back to lead the offense.

Childress is experienced up front on the offensive side of the ball, with a group of running backs powering a strong running attack.

Both teams are playoff regulars, and both teams are going to get a good test as they head into district play later in the season. Keep your eye on this Week 4 meeting in Childress.