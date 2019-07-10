Top Games of 2019: Wall vs. Cisco and Cisco vs. Ballinger

The Cisco Loboes and the Wall Hawks are the most consistent programs in the region, and they are scheduled to meet in 2019 in Week 2. We were robbed of this game in 2018 because of bad weather. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again. In the last five seasons, the Lobes and the Hawks combined to win 106 games with just 20 loses. The two programs win more than 80% of the time they take the field. This season, Wall enters the year ranked thirteenth in Class 3A Division I. Cisco is ranked ninth in Division II. Wall is getting the best of this match up, so far. The Hawks are riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Loboes 21-3 in the last meeting in 2017. Cisco one and only victory in the last five years came in 2014. The Loboes and the Hawks, this should be a good one on the first Friday of September.

The Loboes are in another game that peaked our interest in District 4-3A Division II. Cisco is picked to win the district title this year, but the Ballinger Bearcats and third year head coach Chuck Lipsey plan to have a say in that. Cisco won last year’s meeting 36-8, but the Bearcats got things headed in the right direction and won five of the next six games to advance to the playoffs. Cisco returns starters at ten positions from the 2018 district title team. Ballinger on the other hand is going to field returning starters at sixteen positions including Texas Football Preseason District Offensive Player of the Year, Edgar Nunez. District play gets off to a fast start with the Bearcats and the Loboes in Ballinger.