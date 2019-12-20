Top Performances of the 2019 high school football season

It was an unprecedented season for the Hawley Bearcats, reaching the Quarterfinals for the first time in school history led by star running back Colton Marshall.

While Marshall won a BCH Sports Game Ball virtually every week and somehow managed to be the Impact Player of the Week twice in one season, he found a way to pull off something even crazier on the ground in Week 5 against Windthorst.

Marshall on only 12 carries rushed for an insane 516 yards and managed to find the end zone seven times.

Marshall was so dominant on the ground in the performance that he was pulled only three plays into the second half.

He led the Bearcats to a dominant 73-20 win in a game that could have been a much bigger blowout.

For Junior running back Noah Garcia, there were mulitple breakout performances the caught the eyes of everyone across the Big Country and the entire state of Texas.

It was a Week 6 matchup against a tough Lubbock Coronado team that seemed to be the game that would validate the Cougars overall season performance to that point.

For Garcia, it was just another unbelievable game on the ground.

On 30 carries, Garcia rushed for 262 yards and scored four touchdowns on the day to help the Cougars stay at the top of the District 2-5A Division I standings after a huge 52-24 win.

Defensive players generally don’t get the attention they deserve, however, for Cooper’s Dylon Davis it was impossible to ignore his dominance on that side of the ball.

In Week 8, the Cooper Cougars were rolling with an undefeated 7-0 record as they went to Amarillo to take on Caprock.

Davis made his presence known right out of the gate with a 71-yard interception that he took to the house.

He then did it again in the second half for a 69-yard touchdown.

He would secure a third interception that ultimately helped secure his spot with the Cougars single-season record, for interceptions with 10.

Davis led the Cougars to a convincing 51-24 win at Dick Bivins Stadium.

Senior running back Reece Rodgers was undoubtedly one of the most underated players going into the season playing for an underrated team, the Brownwood Lions.

Rodgers blew up in several games this season, but his performance in the Bi-District round of the playoffs against Fort Worth Castleberry was hard to beat.

Rodgers rushed the ball 13 times for 142 yards and found the end zone 4 times.

The Lions made quick work of their first round opponent behind Rodgers’ performance as Brownwood defeated Castleberry 61-14.

It was a year of the running backs as Hamlin’s Jevon Williams caps our top performances of the year.

Williams did something only Colton Marshall of Hawley did this year and scored 7 touchdowns, and he did it in the playoffs against Wheeler.

He score five on the ground, one a reception, and the other a punt return.

He rushed for 196 yards in a 56-22 rout over Wheeler in the Regional Round of the playoffs.

Williams was a massive key to Hamlin’s incredible run to the State Finals.