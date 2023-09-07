TUSCOLA, Texas (BCH Sports) – One of the biggest games of the weekend is being played in Tuscola.

The 4th ranked Jim Ned Indians are getting ready to take on their toughest challenge of the 2023 season.

The 8th ranked Wall Hawks are coming to town. Both Wall and Jim Ned are undefeated.

Last year when these two met Wall came out on top 3-0

It’s a great class 3A match up, and Jim Ned’s Matt Fanning is ready to go.

Matt Fanning said, “Oh absolutely, it’s always a tough game. It doesn’t matter what the records are it’s always a really tough game for both teams. They play really well against us and we try to play really well against them, I guess you can call it a rivalry in a friendly sense.”

“We’ve got a lot of respect for the guys at Wall, the coach staff and kids and it’s a two way street, but it is a very physical very discipline football game and don’t expect it to be any different this year,” Fanning added.

The 7th ranked Wall Hawks and the 4th ranked Jim Ned Indians get their game started at 7:30.