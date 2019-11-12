Tough district prepped Clyde for game with Brock

The Clyde Bulldogs are back in the postseason this year.

The season started with a disappointing loss to the De Leon Bearcats in Week 1.

Since then, the Bulldogs battled through one of the best Class 3A Division I districts that included Wall, Eastland, and Jim Ned to earn a playoff berth.

Head coach Scott Campbell says all of that has his team ready to take on state power Brock this week.

Campbell said, “We have a tremendous amount of respect for Brock and the program. We’re just trying to treat it as normal as we can as far as our preparations go. I’m very proud of where we have come from last year to this year. I’m also really proud of where we’ve come from in the beginning of the season to where we are now, I feel like we’ve made great strides and improved throughout the year. Knowing our district was going to be as challenging and tough as it is, I think that helped propel us along to let us know to continue to get better, to be in the conversation, and have an opportunity to play in the playoffs like we do. Anything can happen, we’re excited and ready for the challenge.”

The Bulldogs get a serious test against Brock.

The Eagles are 8-2 this year.

Clyde is 7-3.

They play at Shotwell Stadium on Thursday.