Abilene High dropped their final game of the 2022 regular season.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team moved the ball really well in the first half of their game against Amarillo High but only found the end zone one time.

That came back to haunt the Eagles in the second half where the Sandies scored 17 straight points for a 17-10 victory.

It was a frustrating afternoon up in the Texas Panhandle.

Fullen said, “We played extremely well. The effort was there. It’s on me. We didn’t have our minds. We weren’t focused. It’s hard to travel up there. We had already put our plate at the table. I thought we moved the ball really well. We didn’t execute in the red zone. The defense played really well. Played good on special teams. Looking at the stats, you wouldn’t thought that we won the game, but in the win column we didn’t. We didn’t have some breaks going our way.”

Abilene High is open this week, and they are headed to the playoffs next week.

Who they play is up in the air.