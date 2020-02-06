Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
Closings and Delays
Tough shooting night troubles ACU on the road

Sports

by: , ACU Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

NATCHITOCHES, La.— It was a battle from the opening tip between the Wildcats and the Demons on Wednesday night in Prather Coliseum. ACU came into the game looking for another solid win after a great team win on Saturday night over UIW. After leading early in the game, the Wildcats let the Demons close out the first half on a 10-1 run taking a five-point advantage into the half. ACU found a way to come back in the second half and keep the game close but a late three from NSU gave the Demons a four-point advantage the Wildcats were unable to overcome. The 73-69 loss dropped the Wildcats to 7-4 in Southland play.

Key Plays
The Wildcats looked to the paint early and often, scoring six of their first nine points at the bucket.
Payten Ricks connected on his first three of the night with just over seven minutes left to play in the first half, breaking a 20-all tie.
Hayden Howell made a great hook shot in the paint to put the Wildcats up four with just under four minutes to play in the first half.
After the Howell bucket the Demons closed the first half on a 10-1 run.
ACU opened the second half on a 9-4 run that tied the game at 42.
Airion Simmons hit back-to-back threes with seven minutes left for a six-point swing, giving ACU the three-point lead.
NSU secured an offensive rebound with a minute and a half left to play, leading to a mid-range jumper giving the Demons a late lead.
With the Demons leading by one point, NSU tallied a block and defensive rebound leading to a three-point make on the other end giving them a four-point lead.
Turning Point
The Demons 10-1 run to close the first half shifted the momentum into NSU’s favor and allowed them to keep the momentum throughout the second half.

Stat Pack
Joe Pleasant led all scorers with 16 points, he totaled three rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and an assist.
The Demons went to the free-throw line 24 times, making 16 of their attempts, compared to the Wildcats 16 total trip to the line.
ACU out rebounded the Demons 41-39, including 16-10 on the offensive boards.
Airion Simmons had a solid game off the bench scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds.
NSU’s Chudier Bile went 8-10 from the free throw line including 4-4 down the stretch to seal the game for NSU.
The game had 14 lead changes and 13 ties.
Payten Ricks scored in double figures once again going 4-11 from the field with three made threes.
Up Next
The Wildcats return home on Saturday to face Lamar in a rematch of an earlier game this season. ACU won 74-62 at Lamar earlier in the season and will look for the season sweep on Saturday night in Moody Coliseum. The game tips at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

