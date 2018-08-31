Trinity dominates McMurry in opener

The McMurry War Hawks opened up their 2018 campaign hoping for their first season opener victory since 2015.

They will have to wait another year, as Trinity came away with a 44-0 victory over the War Hawks on Thursday night.

McMurry found themselves in the Red Zone twice in the first half, but were unable to score both times.

Trinity, however, put up 20 points in the first 30 minutes of the game, and continued their dominance in the second half.

The War Hawks have a long week before they host Southwestern on September 8th at 7 pm.