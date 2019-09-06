Trinity tops McMurry in Neal’s first game as head coach, 41-10

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – McMurry Football opened its 2019 season on Saturday evening in San Antonio, falling to Trinity by a final of 41-10.

Despite the loss, McMurry totaled 271 yards of offense with many players starting in new positions. Trinity amassed 453 yards of offense in its home opening win.

The lone McMurry touchdown came with 6:20 left in the contest, as senior Xavier Alexander hurled a deep pass to newly-converted wide receiver Kevin Hurley Jr. The former quarterback extended for the goal line before being tackled, capping off a 49-yard touchdown completion.

The War Hawks started the game strong with a defensive three-and-out to open the contest. Both teams proceeded to trade turnovers the next three possessions, including a forced fumble by Willie Crawford as the first of two takeaways for McMurry.

Trinity jumped out to a 20-point lead before the quarter break, but lost a bit of momentum following an interception by sophomore linebacker Dakota Russell-David. The Abilene native caught the ball at the

McMurry eight-yard line, taking it out of the red-zone for a 72-yard return.

After an eight-play drive on the ensuing possession, freshman kicker Jared Mendoza booted a 24-yard field goal to put McMurry on the board.

Freshman safety Ke’Shaun Jnofinn and junior linebacker/defensive end Josh Smith finished with eight tackles to lead the defense, with Jnofinn making his collegiate debut. Junior cornerback Cahlyl Rossin also had eight tackles, five solo, and forced a fumble.

Offensively, Alexander finished 15-30 passing for 199 yards and a touchdown. Eight McMurry receivers caught passes, led by senior Eriel Dorsey with four catches for 62 yards.

The War Hawks will look for their first win of the Jordan Neal Era next Saturday, as Howard Payne University comes to Wilford Moore Stadium on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.