DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced their season awards on Tuesday afternoon with three Wildcats earning second team honors.

Calie Burris, Mercedes Eichelberger, and Sidney Holman-Mansell were each named to the All-WAC second team after stellar seasons.

While both Eichelberger (at Salt Lake CC) and Holman-Mansell (2017 at ACU) have received all-conference honors in previous seasons, this marks the first award for Burris during her outstanding career.

-Calie Burris | 5-7 | Gr. | L/R | Haltom, Texas / Birdville HS

Started all 49 games for the Wildcats

Led the Wildcats with a .373 batting average

Led the WAC with a .518 on-base percentage

Set a new program record for walks in a season (32) and walks for a career (63) in the DI era

Second on the team with six homeruns and 26 RBI

Second on the team with 47 hits

Totaled 370 putouts at first base with a .982 fielding percentage

-Mercedes Eichelberger | 5-6 | Jr. | L/R | Tremonton, Utah / Salt Lake CC

Started all 49 games for the Wildcats

Led the team with 51 hits on the year

Her 51 hits were the most in a season for a Wildcat since 2017

Second on the team with a .984 fielding percentage in center field

Third on the team with 11 doubles and 14 extra-base hits

Led the team with 12 HBP

Drew 23 walks compared to just 11 strikeouts

-Sidney Holman-Mansell | 5-10 | Gr. | R/R| Belton, Texas / Baylor

Made 31 appearances with 28 starts in the circle

Led the team with 173.2 innings pitched

Totaled 144 strikeouts

In just two seasons played for the Wildcats is second in both career innings pitched and career strikeouts

Tallied a 2.79 ERA

Earned two WAC Pitcher of the Week honors

Threw 19 complete games and had five shutouts

Threw a three-hitter in the win over Texas Tech