Trio of HSU athletes claim ASC awards

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Damonn Harrison (Frisco, Texas) is the ASC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.

Harrison set school records in the 60 meter and 200 meter dashes at the NM Collegiate Classic.

In the 60, he placed eighth in the preliminaries amongst Division I competition with a time of 6.95 seconds (6.97 converted).

Harrison also placed third in the 200 with a time of 21.91 seconds (22.38 converted).

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Hardin-Simmons senior Jessica Eastham (Robinson, Texas) is the ASC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

Eastham broke the school records in the 200 meter and 400 meter dashes at the NM Collegiate Classic. She had a 200 meter time of 25.79, ranking 17th in the region, and a 400 meter time of 1:00.45.

Eastham also ran the 60 meter dash in 8.03 seconds.

This is her third career Athlete of the Week award.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Hardin-Simmons senior Keni Fisher (Buna, Texas)is the ASC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Fisher posted a long jump of 5.08 meters (16 ft.-8 in.) at the NM Collegiate Classic.

Her mark ranks seventh in the South/Southeast Region of Division III.

She also had a 60 meter dash time of 8.16 seconds and ran the 200 in 27.71.