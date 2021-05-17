Trio of Wylie sophomores headed to state tennis tournament

Three Wylie tennis players are state bound this week.

Carly Bontke is headed to San Antonio in Class 5A girls singles.

Bontke rolled to a district championship and a regional title to punch her ticket to state.

The competition steps up a great deal once you get to this level.

Bontke is on a roll.

How is she dealing with the additional pressure of playing for a state title.

Bontke said, “I’m very excited. I’m a little bit nervous, but I think I am just going to go out there and play my best. I’m not going in with any expectations to win or lose. I’m just going in knowing I’m going to play my game. I’m going to play the way I play, and I’m going to give it my all. If that’s not enough, it’s not enough. I think I’ll be happy no matter what the outcome is.”

Her first match is on Thursday morning.

The Wylie doubles team of Kindall Alford and Stealey Crousen gets their state run in doubles started in San Antonio on Thursday, too.

Alford and Crousen certainly earned their trip to state.

They had to win an extra match in the district tournament and the regional tournament.

They took the long way, but the duo believe it will help them this week.

Stealey Crousen said, “I think, losing in the semi’s, granted it wasn’t what we wanted to have happen, but having to win that third place match and win the playback just helps me to know that I can step up at the right time, and we can capitalize when we have to.”

Kindall Crousen added, “It just shows that we fight for it. We weren’t handed a spot to state. We weren’t handed anything. We had to put our work in, and it paid off. I think that shows our determination to do well at state, too.”

The state tennis tournament starts on Thursday and finishes up on Friday.

Six other Big Country tennis players are state bound this week.

Jim Ned’s Kate Bryant plays for the Class 3A Girls Singles title.

Class 2A, Sarah Cotter of Albany and the Hawley doubles tema of Shea Newton and Karrigan Parrott are state bound.

Finally, Highland’s Tyler Slayton is looking a state title in Class A.