Turnovers and ‘little things’ cost Abilene High in loss to Cooper

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Eagles dropped to 0-2 on the season with the loss to the Cougars.

After taking the 14-0 lead in the game, the Eagles turned the ball over three times to put the defense in a hole.

Those mistakes were a part of the execution problems they have had for two games, and Fullen says they have to get cleaned up before district play starts.

Fullen said, “You know, communication, anticipation, and knowing situations are all those little things that people don’t see. I am not saying they don’t understand the game but that don’t always know what’s going on in the game. There are certain things that you have to take care of and know when you’ve got to sieze things back. Again, at the level we play at with as well as teams are coached and situations are covered, those little things, and it’s one or two plays, here or there in a game, that can switch the momentum, and that’s what happened Friday night.”

The Eagles are back at home this week for game number three on the schedule.

Abilene High hosts Cedar Park Vista Ridge on Friday at 7 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.