Twelve War Hawk swimmers earn SCAC Honor Roll accolades

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) announced its 2020 Winter Student-Athlete Academic Honor Roll on Monday, with 12 members of the McMurry Swimming program earning honors.

McMurry University is affiliated with the SCAC for men’s and women’s swimming.

To qualify, a scholar-athlete must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 for the term and be a regular member of a varsity athletic team in a sport sponsored by the conference.

SCAC Winter 2020 Student-Athlete Academic Honor Roll

Men’s Swimming

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Terrin Boehmer McMurry Fr. Finance San Antonio, Texas

Blake Garcia McMurry Fr. Biology Georgetown, Texas

Myles Pickens McMurry So. Computer Info. Systems (CIS) Sugarland, Texas

Brayden Reeves McMurry Fr. Information Technology Burleson, Texas

Alec Satre McMurry So. Finance Sour Lake, Texas

Women’s Swimming

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Cassie Borgfield McMurry So. Nursing Porter, Texas

Kaitlynn Cozma McMurry Jr. Biomedical Science Rockwall, Texas

Jessica Gryder McMurry Sr. Multimedia/Graphic Design Granbury, Texas

Molly Herrera McMurry Fr. Nursing Schertz, Texas

Megan Martinez McMurry Jr. Engineering El Paso, Texas

Madelaine Smith McMurry Fr. Early Childhood Education Cibolo, Texas

Abigail Swaim McMurry So. Biology Granbury, Texas

