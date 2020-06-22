Twelve War Hawk swimmers earn SCAC Honor Roll accolades

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) announced its 2020 Winter Student-Athlete Academic Honor Roll on Monday, with 12 members of the McMurry Swimming program earning honors.
McMurry University is affiliated with the SCAC for men’s and women’s swimming.
To qualify, a scholar-athlete must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 for the term and be a regular member of a varsity athletic team in a sport sponsored by the conference.
SCAC Winter 2020 Student-Athlete Academic Honor Roll
Men’s Swimming
Name University Cl. Major Hometown
Terrin Boehmer McMurry Fr. Finance San Antonio, Texas
Blake Garcia McMurry Fr. Biology Georgetown, Texas
Myles Pickens McMurry So. Computer Info. Systems (CIS) Sugarland, Texas
Brayden Reeves McMurry Fr. Information Technology Burleson, Texas
Alec Satre McMurry So. Finance Sour Lake, Texas
Women’s Swimming
Name University Cl. Major Hometown
Cassie Borgfield McMurry So. Nursing Porter, Texas
Kaitlynn Cozma McMurry Jr. Biomedical Science Rockwall, Texas
Jessica Gryder McMurry Sr. Multimedia/Graphic Design Granbury, Texas
Molly Herrera McMurry Fr. Nursing Schertz, Texas
Megan Martinez McMurry Jr. Engineering El Paso, Texas
Madelaine Smith McMurry Fr. Early Childhood Education Cibolo, Texas
Abigail Swaim McMurry So. Biology Granbury, Texas