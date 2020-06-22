Twelve War Hawk swimmers earn SCAC Honor Roll accolades

In District 2-6A, the Abilene High Eagles enter year two under Head Coach Mike Fullen. The Eagles 2019 season was a slight transition year as they went 3-7 overall and 2-4 in district play. This year they will return five starters on offense and three on the defensive side of the ball. The key returner for the Eagles will be running back Phonzo Dotson who proved to be a staple and leading playmaker on offense last year with 766 yards and 4 touchdowns. Following Eric Abbe will be junior Abel Ramirez taking over the quarterback duties. After the realignment earlier this year, the Eagles will rejoin the Little Southwest Conference. AHS will take on San Angelo Central, Frenship, Midland Lee, Midland, Odessa, and Permian. According to the magazine, Midland Lee, Odessa, Frenship, and San Angelo Central are expected to make the playoffs. AHS is expected to finish in 5th place.

In District 3-5A Division I the Cooper Cougars look to replicate an incredible 2019 season once again this year and, with the number of returners, it looks very possible. DCTF's Preseason All-State list includes superstar running back Noah Garcia who is expected to finish what he started in his junior season when he rushed for 2,469 yards and 30 touchdowns. Taking the snaps will once again be Aiden Thompson who threw for 2,035 yards and 19 touchdowns to lead Aaron Roan's Cougars to an 11-2 season. The team returns four on offense and four on defense. With the realignment the Cougars will head east to face Arlington Heights, Azle, Brewer, Crowley, Granbury, Justin Northwest, and Saginaw. The Cougars are favored by the magazine to win their district, followed by Azle, Crowley, and Justin Northwest. Noah Garcia was picked as the Preseason Offensive MVP of the district.