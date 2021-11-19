Twelve War Hawks earn postseason honors, Smith becomes first five-timer

ABILENE, Texas – The American Southwest Conference released its postseason awards for the 2021 football season on Friday, naming 12 players from McMurry University Football for all-conference honors in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Senior linebacker Josh Smith made history by earning his fifth straight all-conference selection. He and Hardin-Simmons tight end Jonathan Castaneda became the league’s first five-time All-ASC honorees in football.

Smith and senior running back Kameron Session were both first team all-conference selections. Smith makes his second appearance on the all-conference first team, also doing so as a sophomore in 2018. Smith led the conference with 9.2 tackles per game, finishing with 83 tackles, 42 solo, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three quarterback hurries on the season. To wrap up his career last weekend, Smith broke the all-time career tackles record set in 1986 by Chris Joseph at 379. Smith ends with 385.

Session is a first-time all-conference selection, emerging as one of the top running backs in the league with 70.0 yards per game. He is the fifth-leading rusher in the conference and ranks 11th in all-purpose yards. Session had 113 carries for 560 yards, while also adding nine catches for 94 yards and a score.

For the second straight season, sophomore Coryell Fillmore ends up with second team all-conference honors as a defensive back. Fillmore led the team with three interceptions, including one in a win over Southwestern and two against Sul Ross State. He also had three pass breakups and ranked among the leading tacklers on the team with 43 – including 10 against Austin College.

McMurry had five players on the third team, including junior running back Dee Robinson with his third straight all-conference selection. Robinson served as the primary red zone rusher, rushing 93 times for 433 total yards and seven touchdowns, while ranking fifth in the ASC with 104.0 all-purpose yards per game.

Junior kicker Jared Mendoza also landed third team honors for his first career postseason recognition. Mendoza tied the school record for field goals in a season with nine, finishing 9-13 on the season. The record was originally set by Mark Oberholtzer in 1996. Mendoza also set a school record for field goals in a game with four, going 4-5 in a win over Southwestern and landing D3football.com Team of the Week honors. Mendoza’s long was 47 yards.

On defense, McMurry had a pair of third teamers in Ke’Shaun Jnofinn and Brenden Torrence. Jnofinn ranked second on the team with 53.0 total tackles, including 31 solo, while remaining in the Top 10 of the conference with 6.6 per game. He also had three pass breakups. Torrence had 36 total tackles, including 3.0 for loss. Torrence had two picks and three breakups, snagging interceptions against Southwestern and Howard Payne. He was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week for his performance against Southwestern, adding five solo tackles and a sack to his interception that game.

Rounding out the third team honors for McMurry is sophomore guard Vern Angton III – a second-time honoree at offensive guard. Angton shined on an offensive line that aided McMurry to the top half of the conference in total yards and passing. Tyce Alexander, Daniel Hernandez and Daniel Zarzoza III were honorable mentions from the offensive line, with Hernandez and Zarzoza landing back-to-back honors dating back to last spring.

Team captain Reagan Sullivan rounds out the selections for McMurry on the Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year, landing his second-straight honor. Sullivan is the only player to repeat as a selection this season. Sullivan started every game at tight end and caught two passes for 46 yards and a score, including a 34 yard catch against Austin College and a 12-yard touchdown against Texas Lutheran. Sullivan was also the ASC Community Service Athlete of the Year league-wide this past summer, while also earning the 2021 Coach Neel “Heart of a War Hawk” award at McMurry’s Wally Awards.

2021 All-ASC Football Teams and Awards

Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Parker, Howard Payne

Defensive Player of the Year: Jefferson Fritz, Mary Hardin-Baylor D

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Boomer Warren, Hardin-Simmns

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Carlton Brown, Belhaven

Special Teams Player of the Year: K.J. Miller, Mary Hardin-Baylor S

Freshman of the Year: Cameron Welch, Texas Lutheran

Coach of the Year: Blaine McCorkle, Belhaven C

