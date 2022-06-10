EUGENE, Ore. – Two of ACU’s most storied track and field performers closed out their careers on Thursday, doing so in memorable fashion to say the least. J.J. Ply became ACU’s first-ever Division I First-Team All-American with a strong 1500 run to close out the decathlon, and Annina Brandenburg followed with a new school shot put record to put herself on the podium and give the Wildcats their second All-American in less than five minutes.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
- After Wednesday’s first five decathlon events, Ply entered Thursday in 16th place and wasted no time climbing up the leaderboard, taking sixth in the 110 hurdles (14.39) before throwing the discus a personal-best 41.87m (137′ 4″) to move into eighth overall.
- Ply never relinquished his position, clearing 4.71m (15′ 5 ½”) in the pole vault, tossed the javelin 55.23m (181′ 2″) and closed out the event with a time of 4:26.03 in the 1500 to finish with 7739 total points and earn his way onto the podium.
- A monster throw qualified Brandenburg for the finals and set a new school record in the process, and she ended up in eighth place with a distance of 17.30m (56′ 9 ¼”) to become an All-American for the first time.