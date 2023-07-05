ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Brownwood Lions returned to form in their first season in a West Texas district. Head coach Sammy Burnett’s team was perfect in district, scored 515 points, and they won 10 games for just the third time since 2010 and 25th time in school history. The trick is to repeat that success in 2023. Texas Football Magazine says the Lions will win back to back district championships. Quarterback Ike Hall joined an offense that was senior heavy in 2022. This season, Hall is the only returning starter on that side of the ball. On the other hand, the Lion’s defense is loaded with returning starters. You should expect the defense to lead the way in the early going.

The Lions are picked ahead of Lubbock Estacado in District 2-4A Division I this season. The Matadors return 16 starters from a second round playoff team in 2022. Estacado is used to winning game, and they would love to dethrone the district favorites.

Big Spring and Andrews are picked to take the final two playoff spots. San Angelo Lake View is expected to miss the playoffs for the second year in a row.

On to District 3-4A Division II, Wichita Falls Hirschi is picked to claim the top spot. Dave Campbell’s says the Huskies could make a deep run in the Division II playoffs, too. 13 positions are filled with starters.

Graham is picked to finish second. Midland Greenwood is next in third place.

The Snyder Tigers are picked to claim the final playoff berth in the district for the second year in a row. Wes Wood and his team return nine starters on both sides of the ball. The Tigers were riddled with injuries in 2022, so a lot of underclassman saw some action.

The Sweetwater Mustangs are trying to get things turned around this year. The Mustangs suffered through the a winless district schedule in 2022. They were young, so that means they are older and experienced this year. Speed is going to be the calling card for Sweetwater.

District 2-4A Division I

1)Brownwood

2)Lubbock Estacado

3)Big Spring

4)Andrews

5)San Angelo Lake View

District 3-4A Div. II

1)Wichita Falls Hirschi

2)Graham

3)Greenwood

4)Snyder

5)Sweetwater