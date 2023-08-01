ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– The ACU Wildcats football team has started preparations for the upcoming season and there’s a few open spots on offense and defense that need to be fillled.

With just over four weeks until the season opener, there’s a lot of decisions to be made.

The ACU Wildcats are back on campus and busy with fall camp. Several spots are open on both sides of the ball but the biggest one is the battle for starting quarterback.

Matt Clark said, “Well first of all, we talk about being the engine at the quarterback position. We’re the engine of the offense and whoever operates the offense the best is who is gonna play and that’s from our pass game, our run game, anything else. It encompasses everything and so that’s first and foremost, the person that can encompass and operate our whole offense is gonna be our starting quarterback.”

The two front runners for the role is between Maverick McIvor who was in the shoes last season, but a new face is shaking things up. Quayde Hawkins, a transfer from Troy University is right on his heels.

Maverick McIvor said, “I mean having a guy on your hip I guess the whole camp is just gonna improve your game. I mean Quayde has a really strong arm. He’s a kid that really wants to work hard and he wants to win so that’s exactly what we need on our team and that’s exactly what the quarterback is supposed to be. So I mean he makes me better everyday and I make him better so it’s just kinda it’s fun really is what it is.”

Quayde Hawkins said, “So obviously he’s two years older than me, and he’s had a lot more playing experience. I have no playing experience whatsoever. So just like him teaching me, like standing behind the field, behind the play like we were before. Just the way that he can interact with me and tell me what’s going on a lot better than I can see it kind of helps out a lot too.”

So what sets the two apart and what do they do similar that makes the decision so hard?

Jermiah Dobbins said, “For one, both of them have good leadership. Quayde can throw the ball really well, he got a rocket. Mav he can throw it and can make reads. They know how to adjust to offense. They know how to read defenses really, pretty fast and they just trying to find who can do it the quickest and most efficient.”

Keith Patterson said, “Well obviously Maverick is coming off of a year last year where he’s just kind of getting his feet on the ground. Really did some good things. Gave us chance to win every single game that we played in. So I think him being able to go through spring football has made all the world of difference for him. So he’s obviously a little bit ahead of all these guys. I mean he just has a better grip on what we’re doing and then we’ve got Quayde, who we’ve brought in from Troy. He has a big arm and Maverick has a great command of the offense right now just because of the fact of like I said going through spring and then the summer has been good for him as well and I think Matt Clark has done a great job developing those guys and really doing a good job of bringing them both along so I’m excited to see how they progress throughout the year.”

The pressure is on for the job and other spots. ACU’s home opener is scheduled for August 31st.