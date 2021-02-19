UIL announces changes to basketball post-season and State Championships, Girls Swimming & Diving State Meet

AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released updated basketball playoff information to account for the interruptions created by the severe weather. Complete information can be found on the UIL website. This information includes:

• Girls State Championship games will be played March 10th-11th at the Alamodome;

• Playoff round certification deadlines have been adjusted to allow all playoff games to be played;

• Schools who have experienced delays in playoff rounds may be required to complete three rounds in a one-week period.

Additionally, due to power outages and water shortages in San Antonio, the UIL Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships have been rescheduled to Monday and Tuesday, March 1st-2nd. Tickets purchased for the girls meet will be valid for the new dates.

The UIL Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships continue to be scheduled for Friday and Saturday, February 26th-27th.