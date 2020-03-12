UIL Basketball Tournament Suspended Until Further Notice

AUSTIN — Due to growing concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), the remainder of the UIL Boys State Basketball Tournament is suspended until further notice. This decision is effective upon the conclusion of the 3A session on March 12, 2020.

Fans who purchased tickets for the postponed games will be issued full refunds at point of sale or from the school they purchased their tickets from. Fans who purchased All Tournament tickets will be issued a full refund.

“After much consultation with government and health officials, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the UIL State Basketball Tournament,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, “Our number one priority remains the well-being of our student-athletes and spectators and we are taking every possible precaution to keep them safe.”

As this is a fluid situation, the UIL will continue to follow the direction of local officials to monitor this situation and will make additional announcements as needed. Please continue to check the UIL website and social media accounts for further updates.