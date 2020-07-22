UIL decision impacts ACHS schedule

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools is playing a district only schedule in 2020.

Abilene Christian High School starts practicing on September 8th and games start on September 28.

That’s a different plan than the UIL plan for 6-man football teams, and the difference is leading to some problems for the Panthers.

They lost their non-district games with UIL teams for this year, and because the UIL 6-man teams are playing a full schedule, ACHS is losing their games for next year, too.

ACHS head coach Jim Holloway said, “The UIL decision really hurt us on the TAPPS side from a scheduling stand point because if I lose all of those predistrict games with these UIL schools because that’s who I play in my area, I’m not going to lose them for just this year because when they reschedule them I’m pretty sure since it’s a realignment year, they are going to home and homes, so we could be looking at an impact for the next two years. What UIL did and what TAPPS did as far as not aligning very well is really going to, I don’t think it’s going to hurt the UIL’s, but it’s going to hurt the TAPPS schools pretty bad. I’m afraid.”

It’s really a messed up situation for all involved.

Again, ACHS starts practicing on September 8th and the games start for TAPPS schools on September 28.