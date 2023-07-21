The Texas High School Coaches Association finished their annual coaching school in Houston this week.

The University Interscholastic League is dealing with all kinds of changes that are going on in the athletic sphere.

Name, Image and Likeness, or NIL, should high school athletes be allowed to cash in?

What about unlimited transfer rules and school vouchers?

A lot is changing, and the UIL is trying to stay ahead of the changes.

UIL Deputy Director Jamey Harrison said, “The changing landscape from the professional level to the collegiate level and how that trickles down to the high school level and what impact that might have creates a number of ongoing challenges for us in the immediate and more down the road future as we talk about what this might look like two years, three years, ten years in the future. It’s hard to imagine what things will look like in ten years as quickly as things have change in the last two or three.”

In the words of Ferris Bueller, “Life moves pretty fast.”

The UIL is watching things.