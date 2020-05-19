UIL lays the ground work for return of high school sports

Weight rooms at high schools across the state have been shutdown since the start of the Covid-19 crisis started in March.

The University Interscholastic League gave us a light at the end of the tunnel today, and we don’t think it’s a train.

UIL Director of Athletics, Susan Elza, said in a release to coaches and administrators that they are working with the “appropriate” state officials to begin limited strength and conditioning as early as June 8, 2020.

Elza added, “As soon as we have a plan, we will release it.”

The announcement went on to say they hope to release the details of the plan by the end of this week.