UIL lifts ban on live TV broadcasts of Friday night football

If you can’t make it to a football game this season on Friday night, you might be able to watch it live on television.

The University Interscholastic League announced they are going to allow Friday night high school football games to be broadcast live on television or on the web or both.

This decision suspends the UIL’s rule that forbids live broadcasts on Texas high school football’s biggest night.

The change is being made because no one is sure how many fans will allowed in stadiums this season, and UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt wants fans to still get the chance to see games in the 100th year of UIL football.

The UIL stresses this is for the 2020 season only.