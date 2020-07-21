UIL makes significant change for Classes 6A and 5A

The announcement has finally been made that high school football is back.

Abilene High, Cooper, and Wylie High School will have their dates pushed back a month for the start of the 2020 season.

Phil Blue said, “It looks to me like, essentially, everyone is going to still have their complete, full season.”

The UIL has pushed back the start of the season for Class 6A and 5A while 4A down will continue on with their normal schedules. For 6A and 5A, practices will start September 7th. Week 1 of the season is September 24-26. The first round of the playoffs will be December 10-12. The state championships will be in January.

Head Coach Mike Fullen said, “These last couple weeks of not knowing, you’ve been kind of cramming things together and anticipating August 3rd. When you find out that they pushed it back, you can kind of re-evaluate how you’re going to proceed.”

Head Coach Aaron Roan said, “Being able to give an opportunity for our athletes to experience the full setting of their season and those sorts of things to me is something that we’re fortunate to have.”

Full schedules will stay in tact. This means the Crosstown Showdown and Southtown Showdown are still on, just at a later date.

Phil Blue said, “That one has little challenges because all we’ve done is postpone it, we’re still going to have it.”

And as of right now, it appears school districts including AISD will follow the state guidelines by allowing 50% capacity for games.

Phil Blue said, “We have a plan in place for that but we’re hesitant to start because that could change in two days.”

For schools like Wylie, their day has been slightly more difficult as they were scheduled to face 4A teams such as Brownwood and Stephenville.

Head Coach Clay Martin said, “It’s been interesting and something you just have to do the best you can and I think a lot of people are in the same boat right and just spending a lot of time on the phone.”