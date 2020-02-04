UIL Realignment creates lots of changes in the Big Country

As you can see behind me, it is a wild scene per usual that we will find every two years at Region 14 in Abilene. With the UIL Realignment, that means teams and coaches are trying to figure out who they will be playing for the next two years, filling out their schedules in the process as well. Here are some notable changes going into this new realignment.

In District 5-4A Division I Brownwood holds onto Stephenville and Waco La Vega. Newcomers Alvarado, Midlothian Heritage, and Waxahachie Life burst onto the scene.

In District 1-4A Division II the district has shrunk by two, as Snyder and Sweetwater will no longer have Lamesa or Fort Stockton as district foes.

In District 3-3A Division I the look changes with Eastland dropping to Division II. Replacing Eastland is San Angelo TLCA.

In District 2-3A Division II there have been massive changes with Ballinger and Bangs losing Anson, Cisco, Coleman, and Merkel to 2A and having TLCA move up to Division I. The only common opponent they have from last realignment is San Angelo Grape Creek.

In District 3-2A Division I Hawley and Stamford have some new company with Anson and Colorado City coming over from 3A and Haskell moving up from Division II.

In District 4-2A Division I Winters may have stayed but it’s a new crop of company with Cisco and Coleman coming over from 3A and Goldthwaite, De Leon, and San Saba moving over from Region II.

In District 5-2A Division II Hamlin and Roscoe are now out of Albany, Cross Plains, and Haskell’s division.

In District 6-2A Division II Munday jumps ship and, with the exception of Quanah, will take on a completely new district.

And in District 8-2A Division II Albany and Cross Plains now take on Ranger, Hico, Meridian, and Santo.