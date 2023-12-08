The release of the UIL cutoffs for 2024-26 school years was put out today. The conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.

In the list before shows the new classification cutoffs with the number of schools in the classes:

Conference Cutoffs

6A 2275 and above 247 schools: 247 (Basketball), 247 (Football), 245 (Volleyball)

5A 1315 – 2274 253 schools: 253 (Basketball), 250 (Football), 253 (Volleyball)

4A 545 – 1314 218 schools: 216 (Basketball), 200 (Football), 216 (Volleyball)

3A 254 – 544 231 schools: 229 (Basketball), 201 (Football), 221 (Volleyball)

2A 105 – 253 226 schools: 226 (Basketball), 206 (Football), 170 (Volleyball)

1A 104.9 and below 216 schools: 215 (Basketball), 154 (Football), 123 (Volleyball)

When it comes to our Big Country schools, Abilene High remains in the same 5A Div. I class after the 2024-25 enrollment saw a number of 2,026.

Cooper saw a decreased in their enrollment for the next school year, 1,777.5 but will remain in 5A Div. II according to the cutoffs.

As for Wylie the saw an increase with their new enrollment being 1,520. Although Wylie’s went up they remain in 5A Div. II throughout the 2024-26 years.

Six of our Big Country schools either saw a decrease or increase in their divisions in football, going off the numbers the schools turned in on Snapshot day.

Sweetwater – moved down to 3A Div. I (523 enrollment)

Comanche – moved up to 3A Div. I (373 enrollment)

Ballinger – moved down to 2A Div. II (242 enrollment)

Winters – moved down to 2A Div. II (145 enrollment)

Goldthwaite – moved down to 2A Div. II (177.5 enrollment)

TLCA Abilene – moved up to 2A Div. I (185 enrollment)

Listed below breaks down the classifications for the football Divisions I and II:

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

5A Division I 1903 – 2274 (128 schools)

5A Division II 1315 – 1902 (122 schools)

4A Division I 957 – 1314 (106 schools)

4A Division II 545 – 956 (94 schools)

3A Division I 369 – 544 (101 schools)

3A Division II 254 – 368 (100 schools)

2A Division I 181.5 – 253 (103 schools)

2A Division II 105 – 181.4 (103 schools)

1A Division I 61.5 – 104.9 (78 schools)

1A Division II 61.4 and below (76 schools)