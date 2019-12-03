UIL releases classification numbers for realignment

The University Interscholastic league released the cutoff numbers for the upcoming 2020 realignment.

There is no movement at Abilene High, Cooper or Wylie. Abilene High stays in Class 6A, but because Amarillo Tascosa dropped out of Class 6A, the Eagles could rejoin the Little Southwest Conference(Odessa schools, Midland schools, SA Central) and Frenship in a district out west.

Cooper stays in Class 5A Div. I but could head east because of the Tascosa move.

Wylie is still in Class 5A Div. II. There is no telling what’s going to happen to Wylie. Their old football district of Wichita Falls, Wichita Fall Rider, Lubbock Cooper, and Canyon Randall was weird anyway.

Brownwood stays put in Class 4A Div. I, but they can expect new district opponents in football because two of the four dropped down to Class 4A Div. II.

Sweetwater and Snyder are still in Class 4A Div. II.

The big moves come in Class 3A and Class 2A.

Cisco, Coleman, Colorado City, and Anson drop from Class 3A Div. II to Class 2A Div. I for the 2020 and 2021 football season. Haskell moves up from Class 2A Div. II to Div. I. Also, Eastland moves down from Class 3A Div. I to Class 3A Div. II.

UIL CLASSIFICATION NUMBERS FOR FOOTBALL:

6A: 2220 and above

5A Division I: 1900 – 2219

5A Division II: 1210 – 1899

4A Division I: 865 – 1209

4A Division II: 515 – 864

3A Division I: 350 – 514

3A Division II: 230 – 349

2A Division I: 165.5 – 229

2A Division II: 105 – 165.4

1A Division I: 59.5 – 104.9

1A Division II: 59.4 and below

UIL Cutoff Numbers for all sports:

6A: 2220 and above

5A: 1210 – 2219

4A: 515 – 1209

3A: 230 – 514

2A: 105 – 229

1A: 104.9 and below

