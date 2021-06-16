UIL votes down shot clocks; AHS’s Reese wants to add the shot clock

The University Interscholastic League took up some possible rules changes on Tuesday.

One rule the Texas’s governing sports body voted down was the addition of shot clocks to Class 6A and Class 5A basketball games.

There are a lot of opinions, and a lot of questions about shot clocks in high school.

Some think the clock can keep the less talented team from winning because it limits the style of play.

Others believe the shot clock can actually even the playing field for teams.

For his part, Abilene High head coach Justin Reese wishes the shot clock was a part of the game in Texas.

Reese said, “I think the game, especially at the 5A, 6A level, the game of basketball is best when it’s up and down. I think the shot clock does that. To be honest, I don’t think most of our 5A, 6A games probably wouldn’t need it until the last few minutes of the game, but I think it would be nice to have for coaches, fans and players. A lot of people says the teams that have the best talent have the advantage, but I think vice versa can be true. If a team gets up eight on us, and they are really good, and there’s four minutes left in the game, without a shot clock, they can just pull the pull out and have a chase them around for four minutes. If there’s a shot clock, you can set your defense up and try to get a stop.”

Reese added he thinks the push back is administrative and financial because of the cost for the clocks and training folks to run them.

Reese also believes Texas will eventually add the shot clock.