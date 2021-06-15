UIL votes to allow live online streaming of Friday night high school football

The University Interscholastic League voted on Tuesday to allow Friday night high school football games to be live streamed on the internet.

The proposal was voted in by a clear majority, but it was not a unanimous decision.

Livestreaming was banned by the UIL every year until the 2020 season because they saw it as necessary because of COVID-19.

Many districts created a rule that required schools to provide some sort of livestream because attendance was limited at most high school stadiums across the state.

Abilene ISD and Wylie ISD, among others, streamed the Abilene High, Cooper, and Wylie games in the 2020 season, so you should look for them to do it again in 2021.

The ruling applies to online streaming only. Live broadcasts, over-the-air, of Friday night high school football games is still prohibited.