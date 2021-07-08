UMHB’s Johnson, UT-Dallas Joseph Named ASC Athletes of the Year

RICHARDSON, Texas – Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Josiah Johnson and UT Dallas senior Kathy Joseph were selected as the 2020-21 American Southwest Conference Athlete of the Year recipients, the league office announced Thursday.



Johnson set or tied five ASC records this season as he became the first UMHB men’s basketball player to win First Team All-America honors from D3hoops.com. He set a new conference record by averaging 29.3 points per game and he also added 7.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Johnson shot 51 percent from the field, 38 percent on three-pointers and 87 percent from the free throw line. He was ASC West Division Player of the Year, ASC All-Conference, All-West Division First Team and a member of the West Division All-Defensive Team. Johnson was also an All-Region selection and a seven-time ASC West Division Player of the Week. His play led the UMHB men to an undefeated conference record and ASC West Division Championship. The Cru finished 16-4 overall on the year and was ranked in the top 15 in the country for much of the season. Johnson is also an outstanding student and is nominated for the ASC Men’s Basketball Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Award and will earn ASC Academic All-Conference honors this season.



“This is an incredible honor for Josiah, the UMHB basketball program and the University of Mary Hardin Baylor,” said Cru head men’s basketball coach Clif Carroll. “Josiah embodies all of the things that we strive to be here at UMHB. Josiah has a work ethic that is second to none and inspires everyone around him to be better. He is a tremendous person with an infectious smile. I am proud of Josiah’s achievements and I am extremely excited about his future as Josiah will continue to grow in his faith and as a student athlete. “



Joseph became the most decorated women’s tennis player in UTD history as she advanced to the semifinals of the singles and doubles draws at the NCAA Division III National Championships this spring. Now a two-time ITA All-American for the Comets, she guided UTD to a 12-4 overall record this season and a perfect 4-0 ASC East mark, winning the division’s regular season title. The Comets would claim a second straight ASC Championship and advanced to the second round of NCAA D-III National Championship. Joseph was honored as ASC East Most Valuable Player after claiming first team All-ASC East honors. She closed her career as a three-time ASC Divisional MVP, claiming the West Division honors in 2018 and 2019. A four-time first team all-division pick over her career, she posted 15-3 record in singles this spring, all at No. 1, and a 16-3 record at doubles, all at No. 1. Joseph became UTD’s all-time record holder for both singles wins (51) and doubles wins (52) over her career and set single-season record with 16 doubles wins in 2021.



“”Kathy is on the Mount Rushmore of UTD student-athletes,” said UTD Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Bill Petitt. “She will go down as one of the most decorated female student-athletes in program history both academically and athletically. Kathy has been an impact player since she arrived on campus back in 2016 and is deserving of all the accolades she is receiving this spring.”

“I’m so happy that Kathy is being recognized by the ASC for her spectacular season,” said Comet tennis coach Bryan Whitt. “This award caps a fantastic career. As one of the most talented players in UT Dallas history, she will be greatly missed.”

The ASC Athlete of the Year award recognizes a male and a female student-athlete whose athletic accomplishments best contributed to their sport, their institution’s overall athletic program and to the conference during the past athletic year and is presented for the 21st time in 2020-21. Selection is made from campus nominees with the recipients chosen by vote of the conference sports information directors.





Women # Kathy Joseph Tennis UT Dallas Annika Canaba Volleyball/Softball Sul Ross State Kennedy Carruth Softball Belhaven Keni Fisher Track & Field Hardin-Simmons Hannah Frasca Volleyball Mary Hardin-Baylor Hannah Garcia Softball East Texas Baptist Rikki Haase Softball Ozarks Sarah Horan Track & Field LeTourneau Georgia Quiroz Volleyball Concordia Texas Men # Josiah Johnson Basketball Mary Hardin-Baylor Isaiah Alvarenga Baseball East Texas Baptist Alex Ashby Baseball Louisiana College Ravon Davis-Conway Track & Field Concordia Texas Bryson Johnson Basketball Ozarks Kelton Kemp Track & Field Belhaven Tristen Licon Basketball Sul Ross State Carlos Martinez Tennis McMurry Lorien Nightingale Cross Country/Track & Field LeTourneau Alex Pavkovich Tennis Hardin-Simmons Dimitrius Underwood Basketball UT Dallas

