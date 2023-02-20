The unranked Stamford Lady Bulldogs are back in the regional quarterfinals.

This year’s appearance in the third round comes on the heels of their trip to the Class 2A state championship game in 2022.

No one seems to be noticing that the Lady Bulldogs are playing good basketball again this year.

They are 31-4 with two playoff wins in the books.

Even though they are flying under the radar, the Stamford girls are having a blast.

Laylonna Applin said, “It’s awesome I mean it’s my last year, I was hoping we’d make it just as far as last year. I’m just really proud of my teammates and I want them to experience this cause a lot of them, they haven’t experienced this so it’s just great.”

“I mean I’m just really excited and pumped because last year coming in I mean we only had three returners so we didn’t know what this year would look like,” said Lainee Lefevre. She added, “But we’ve had a lot of girls step up and we’ve really just come together as a team and I mean look at us now we’re still going and just getting better every game.”

The 31-win Lady Bulldogs continue the playoffs on Tuesday night against top-ranked and undefeated Nocona.

They play in Wichita Falls at 6 p.m.