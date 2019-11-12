Unbeaten Hawley is ready to roll in playoffs

It’s playoff time in the state of Texas.

This is the goal for every high school team in the state, and the Hawley Bearcats are one of the teams that achieved that goal.

As a matter of fact, the 2019 Bearcats made history by posting the school’s first ever perfect regular season.

Now, they can’t lose.

It’s win or go home time, and Hawley is ready to go.

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “We’ve got a lot of young players stepping up, a lot of young guys that are the future of the program and a lot of seniors are being leaders and doing their job. It just comes down to those guys doing their assignment and it’s worked pretty well so far, you’re playing the best you can and hopefully come out on top.”

Xavier Rodela said, “I believe we are really ready, you can’t get too far ahead of yourself, you’ve got to take it a game at a time. In the playoffs, it’s win or go home so we’ve just got to keep winning.”

The Bearcats get an early start to the playoffs.

They take on Chico on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Mineral Wells.

Hawley has five playoff victories in school history.