Unbeaten HPU Yellowjackets are working hard to continue winning streak

The Howard Payne Yellowjackets are one of just two teams in the American Soutwest Conference that are undefeated.

The Jackets offense is a force to be dealt with this season.

They are averaging 53 points each game, and the Landon McKinney led offense just put 73 on the board against Sul Ross State.

Can they keep that going all season long?

McKinney said, “Well, we say every week we have a 1-0 mentality. We don’t take any of our competition lightly and just keeping these guys focused in the weightroom and fieldhouse, and they haven’t seen 5-0 in a really long time. A lot of these guys are coming from 1-9, 2-8 seasons. These seniors are and just making sure everybody is focused at all times and knowing what’s at stake at all times.”

The season continues on Saturday with a trip to Georgetown to take on Southwestern.

The Pirates are riding a three-game losing streak into the game.