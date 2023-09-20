Only two schools are undefeated at this point in the American Southwest Conference. The HSU Cowboys and the Howard Payne Yellowjackets.

The Jackets are coming off an ASC record setting victory, and the school’s largest margin of victory in 111 years when they beat Lyon College, 85-0, and they are flying high.

The program has risen from the ashes in the last five years, and head coach Kevin Bachtel says this year’s success has a lot to do with the team’s overall experience.

Bachtel said, “You know it’s good to have 22, 23, 24 year-olds on the field that are playing some 18, 19 year-olds because obviously as they develop, they’ve played more games and they’re older. So that makes a huge difference and I think that’s a tale of why we’re right now where we are is because we are a little bit older than what we’ve been overall.”

Jordan Carroll said, “Last week I think was good for our confidence but at the same time the score kind of says it all, it wasn’t like a big test for us. And so, we just have to fix the little kinks, fix the little things and just really work hard in practice and be intentional. Just realize the opportunity that’s ahead of us.”

The Jackets are open this week. They open conference play next week against rival, and the other undefeated team, Hardin-Simmons.