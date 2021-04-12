UTEP head coach interviews include ACU head coach Joe Golding

The search for a head basketball coach at the University of Texas-El Paso doesn’t usually matter in the Big Country, but ACU head coach Joe Golding is a hot commodity.

Golding is one of five coaches being interviewed for the Miners opening.

He is 71-23 in the last three seasons with a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances and one tournament win over the University of Texas.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the interviews took place in Dallas on Sunday and Monday.

The other candidates are New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans, Baylor assistant Jerome Tang, Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick, and former UTEP head coach Doc Sadler.

KTSM’s Colin Deaver says he would be surprised if the hiring process went past Wednesday.