Valentine’s leadership key in Wylie’s return to the playoffs

The Wylie Bulldogs snapped their longest playoff drought since 1989, and they open the 2020 postseason on Friday night.

One of the constants in this weird and crazy season dominated by Covid-19 and cancelled games is Wylie quarterback Balin Valentine.

Valentine was there for every game. He topped the 1,000 yard mark in seven games with a hand in 14 of the Bulldogs 24 touchdowns.

Valentine isn’t flashy, but he gets the job done as a leader on and off the field.

Clay Martin said, “I’ve had the opportunity to coach Balin in baseball and football. He’s played such a big role and always has on every team that he’s played on. He’s such a great competitor. He’s a guy you know is a play maker, and someone, if you can just get him in the right spot, he’s always had a knack for that. Balin is never going to shy away from that spotlight. You’ve got to be a great competitor. You’ve got to be someone that thrives in this moment. Playoffs are different than the regular season, and I think Balin is that type of player.”

Valentine and the Bulldogs take on Grapevine on Friday for the Bi-district championship.

The Mustangs defense is giving up just 12 points a game in their current 8-game winning streak.

Their game is at 7 in Grapevine on Friday.