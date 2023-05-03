ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The ACU Wildcats are coming off another victory over a Power 5 team.

The Wildcats held on to beat the Baylor Bears by a run to finish the season sweep of the Bears and post the programs fourth Power 5 victory of the 2023 season.

Winning is the goal every time a team takes the field, but head coach Rick McCarty says, wins, like they got on Tuesday night, help make a program stronger as they work to become a tournament team.

McCarty said, “I just told our guys, that team’s been to Omaha. That program’s a regional contender every year. That’s where we want to be. In order to climb as a program, you have to beat teams like that. You’ve got to earn every one. We’ve learned that with our schedule. There’s just not anybody that we’re going to line up with and go one and oh without showing up. We’ve got to play well. One good thing is that wasn’t our best game. It was kind of sloppy, and we still found a way to win. Which, in my opinion, is a good thing as we go down the stretch. Obviously, we want to continue to strive to play a complete game offensively, defensively, and on the mound. Starting 1-0 this week is a big, big deal.”

The Wildcats return to Western Athletic Conference play this weekend at Scott Field.

They host Utah Tech ina three-game series.

ACU is in 5th place in the WAC. The Blazers are in last place.