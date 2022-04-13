The Wylie Lady Bulldogs are on the verge of clinching another playoff berth thanks to their 2-1 victory on Tuesday night over first place Lubbock Coronado.

The victory was Wylie’s fourth in the last five district games, and put them just one win from securing, at least, fourth place.

Beating Coronado was huge, and it’s an indication of just how much this team has grown over the course of the 2022 season.

Reese Farrar said, “I learedn that we all kind of have the same mentality. We want to win, we want to work together, we want to persevere. We want to win so we have that mentality of like we got this, just stay focused, stay calm, just finish this game in a good way.”

Ryleigh Whitehead added, “It felt great to come back against Coronado, since the first time we played them, we were tied in that 7th inning, and then in the 8th inning they came back. So it felt pretty good to win that afterwards. I was pretty proud of my team.”

Head Coach Heather Collier said, “With a tight game like that, us making adjustments, we had a gameplan and we executed it. So I think that if we’re able to relax and play the good softball we’re playing right now, we need to continue to build on it. There’s a few things, a few tweaks that we can work on to keep being solid, but just relax and have confidence.”

The District 4-5A season continues on Thursday on the road.

The Lady Bulldogs are headed to Lubbock Cooper to take on the third place Lady Pirates.