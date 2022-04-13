To start district play, the Abilene High Softball team lost four out of their first five games, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Despite not having the start they would have hoped for, over the past couple of weeks the Lady Eagles have strung together four wins in a row, including Tuesday night’s impressive 9-0 win over the first place Lubbock Frenship Tigers.

Bre Barajas said, “It was really great, honestly, because we’ve been working toward that goal because we know we can go out there and get it done. Yesterday was a big confidence booster for us. We hit and passed the bat back and got on for the person behind us and gave the next person a reason to hit.”

Jazlynn Cantu said, “It was a big momentum changer, definitely, because they were 9-0 going into that game, and I’m sure that they thought they were going to beat us again. I think it really changed our mentality for the next few games and hopefully playoffs.”

Maddie Perez said, “The first time we played them I was really tense with myself, and I just wanted to strike them all out. They are really good hitting team, and I got in my head. This time when we played them, I just told myself to stay calm and let the defense make plays because they have my back.”

Head coach Jenna Bane said, “We slipped up twice in the first round and that win was big for us. It may not have done anything in the standings, but it put us in a good spot with our momentum going into the last three games of district.”

The Lady Eagles have a quick turnaround. They are set to face the Odessa High Lady Bronchos tomorrow night in Odessa.

If Abilene High can get the job done on the road against the Lady Bronchos, they will have a five game winning streak heading into the final week of the regular season.