W.F. Rider tops Wylie in District 4-5A playoff

Wichita Falls Rider pulls way in the second half to beat Wylie in their District 4-5A playoff game to beat the Wylie girls, 48-32.

The Lady Bulldogs played a good game on the defensive end against the Lady Raiders on Thursday night in Graham, but they just couldn’t put the ball in the basket enough.

Rider only led the game by 17-14 at the end of the 2nd quarter.

In the second half, the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 37-21, but Wylie answered that with a 10-0 run with just over four minutes to go in the game.

Rider answered that by outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 11-1 down the stretch to pick up the victory.

Rider ensures no worse than a second seed in the playoffs with the victory.

Wylie has to play again on Friday for 3rd and 4th place.