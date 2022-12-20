ARLINGTON, Texas – The ASUN Conference and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) presented the fall 2023 schedule on Tuesday to officially announce the third consecutive year of the two-conference partnership. The ASUN-WAC partnership will function in the manner of a single sport conference beginning January 1, 2023. The 2023 schedule, based on existing commitments, will be limited to six conference games.

Abilene Christian’s conference games include games at Central Arkansas on September 23, North Alabama comes to Anthony Field on October 13, at Stephen F. Austin on October 21, at Southern Utah on October 28, a home game against Utah Tech on November 4 and against Tarleton State on November 11.

“Announcing our 2023 schedule is a major step in the evolution of this partnership,” said WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton. “Operating in this single sport model creates the legitimacy and strength shared by similarly structured conferences.”

The ASUN-WAC Football partnership began with a combined group that built the ASUN-WAC Challenge in 2021. Featuring an automatic qualifier (AQ) into the FCS playoff each of the past two years, the football group enters year three with nine participating institutions: Abilene Christian University, Austin Peay State University, University of Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky University, University of North Alabama, Southern Utah University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Tarleton State University and Utah Tech University. The group will add the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) in the fall of 2025 when it begins sponsorship of football.

“This partnership has built competitive opportunities, created a new AQ for the FCS playoffs, and brought a great group of like-minded institutions together to play football,” said ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart. “We are planning for a long and strong relationship in this group and it provides certainty and security for our football programs and for the strength of both the WAC and the ASUN in all sports.”

The group is currently building the 2024 schedule which will feature a full eight-game single round robin. Future schedules are also being constructed as part of the multi-year conference agreement.

2023 ASUN-WAC Football Conference Schedule (game times TBA)

Saturday, Sept. 9

North Alabama at Tarleton

Saturday, Sept. 23

Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas

Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin

Saturday, Sept. 30

Central Arkansas at Southern Utah

Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 7

Southern Utah at Tarleton

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech

Saturday, Oct. 14

North Alabama at Abilene Christian

Tarleton at Eastern Kentucky

Saturday, Oct. 21

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin

Austin Peay at Southern Utah

Utah Tech at North Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 28

Abilene Christian at Southern Utah

North Alabama at Austin Peay

Tarleton at Central Arkansas

Eastern Kentucky at Utah Tech

Saturday, Nov. 4

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian

Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky

Central Arkansas at North Alabama

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton

Saturday, Nov. 11

Tarleton at Abilene Christian

Utah Tech at Austin Peay

Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas

Southern Utah at Stephen F. Austin

Saturday, Nov. 18

Central Arkansas at Austin Peay

Stephen F. Austin at Eastern Kentucky

Southern Utah at Utah Tech