ARLINGTON, Texas – The ASUN Conference and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) presented the fall 2023 schedule on Tuesday to officially announce the third consecutive year of the two-conference partnership. The ASUN-WAC partnership will function in the manner of a single sport conference beginning January 1, 2023. The 2023 schedule, based on existing commitments, will be limited to six conference games.
Abilene Christian’s conference games include games at Central Arkansas on September 23, North Alabama comes to Anthony Field on October 13, at Stephen F. Austin on October 21, at Southern Utah on October 28, a home game against Utah Tech on November 4 and against Tarleton State on November 11.
“Announcing our 2023 schedule is a major step in the evolution of this partnership,” said WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton. “Operating in this single sport model creates the legitimacy and strength shared by similarly structured conferences.”
The ASUN-WAC Football partnership began with a combined group that built the ASUN-WAC Challenge in 2021. Featuring an automatic qualifier (AQ) into the FCS playoff each of the past two years, the football group enters year three with nine participating institutions: Abilene Christian University, Austin Peay State University, University of Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky University, University of North Alabama, Southern Utah University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Tarleton State University and Utah Tech University. The group will add the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) in the fall of 2025 when it begins sponsorship of football.
“This partnership has built competitive opportunities, created a new AQ for the FCS playoffs, and brought a great group of like-minded institutions together to play football,” said ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart. “We are planning for a long and strong relationship in this group and it provides certainty and security for our football programs and for the strength of both the WAC and the ASUN in all sports.”
The group is currently building the 2024 schedule which will feature a full eight-game single round robin. Future schedules are also being constructed as part of the multi-year conference agreement.
2023 ASUN-WAC Football Conference Schedule (game times TBA)
Saturday, Sept. 9
North Alabama at Tarleton
Saturday, Sept. 23
Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas
Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin
Saturday, Sept. 30
Central Arkansas at Southern Utah
Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama
Saturday, Oct. 7
Southern Utah at Tarleton
Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech
Saturday, Oct. 14
North Alabama at Abilene Christian
Tarleton at Eastern Kentucky
Saturday, Oct. 21
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin
Austin Peay at Southern Utah
Utah Tech at North Alabama
Saturday, Oct. 28
Abilene Christian at Southern Utah
North Alabama at Austin Peay
Tarleton at Central Arkansas
Eastern Kentucky at Utah Tech
Saturday, Nov. 4
Utah Tech at Abilene Christian
Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky
Central Arkansas at North Alabama
Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton
Saturday, Nov. 11
Tarleton at Abilene Christian
Utah Tech at Austin Peay
Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas
Southern Utah at Stephen F. Austin
Saturday, Nov. 18
Central Arkansas at Austin Peay
Stephen F. Austin at Eastern Kentucky
Southern Utah at Utah Tech