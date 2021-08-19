WAC announces 2021-22 championship schedule

by: , Chris Thompson, WAC Asst. Commissioner- Media Relations

DENVER – The WAC today announced the dates, sites and hosts for all 19 of its championships for 2021-22 school year.

Headlining the schedule is the 2022 WAC Basketball Tournament, which will hold the final three rounds on March 9-12, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. With the tournament expanding to 10 teams this season, the date and site for the first round games will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to not only return to Orleans Arena, as it has proven to be a great venue for our tournament, but also to spread our championships across our geographic footprint,” said WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd.

Seven different institutions will host WAC Championships during the 2021-22 year. Nine of the 19 championships will be held at neutral sites.

The complete schedule is listed below:

2021-22 WAC Championships Calendar

Cross Country (M/W)                  Oct. 30, 2021                     Riverside, Calif./California Baptist               UC Riverside Ag/Ops Course             All Teams

Women’s Soccer                        Nov. 3, 5, 7, 2021              Abilene, Texas/Abilene Christian                 Elmer Gray Stadium                         Six Teams

Men’s Soccer                             Nov. 10, 12, 14, 2021       Phoenix/Grand Canyon                                GCU Stadium                                   Six Teams

Volleyball                                   Nov. 18 – 20, 2021             Las Cruces, N.M./NM State                         Pan American Center                    Eight Teams

Indoor Track & Field (M/W)        Feb. 18 – 19, 2022             Albuquerque, N.M./WAC                              Albuquerque Convention Center        All Teams

Swimming & Diving (M/W)         Feb. 23 – 26, 2022             Houston/WAC                                              CRWC Natatorium                             All Teams

Basketball (M/W)                       March 9 – 12, 2022            Las Vegas/WAC                                            Orleans Arena                                   10 Teams

NOTE: First Round site is TBA

Women’s Golf                            April 18 – 20, 2022            Kerrville, Texas/WAC                                   Riverhill Country Club                       All Teams

Tennis (M/W)                             April 22 – 24, 2022            Beaumont, Texas/Lamar University              Beaumont Municipal Tennis Center       (M) Six Teams  (W) Eight Teams

Men’s Golf                                 April 29 – May 1, 2022       Boulder City, Nev./WAC                               Boulder Creek Golf Club                    All Teams

Softball                                     May 11 – 14, 2022             Huntsville, Texas/Sam Houston                   Bearkat Softball Complex              Eight Teams

Outdoor Track & Field (M/W)     May 12 – 14, 2022             Seattle/Seattle U                                         Husky Track                                      All Teams

Baseball                                    May 25 – 28/29, 2022        Mesa, Ariz./WAC                                          Hohokam Stadium                        Eight Teams

